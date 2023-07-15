Egypt to begin month-long sale season from Aug 7

Cairo, July 15 (IANS) Egypt is scheduled to launch this year's month-long summer sale on August 7, with retail stores nationwide to sell products at lower prices, local media reported.

Shops that intend to participate in the sale need to obtain approval from the Supply and Internal Trade directorates beforehand, the English-language daily Egyptian Gazette reported, citing a statement by Ali Moselhi, minister of supply and internal trade.

The shops must declare goods prices before and after the sale, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

Supply and Internal Trade Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Kamal said the event was aimed at encouraging Egyptians to buy more at lower prices, thus stimulating domestic consumption, according to the report.

The summer sale would offer a wide range of consumer products, including clothing, household appliances and leather goods, and was expected to boost other commercial activities, Kamal added.

