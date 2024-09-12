EET appoints Ruth Herbert as MD of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives

London, Sep 12 (IANS) Essar Energy Transition (EET) has announced the appointment of Ruth Herbert as its Managing Director, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives, effective September 16.

Ruth will lead the development and execution of strategic initiatives to support EET’s long-term growth objectives -- identifying new business opportunities, forging strategic partnerships, and ensuring that the company’s initiatives are in line with the evolving energy landscape.

Ruth brings with her over 15 years of energy industry experience, most recently as the Chief Executive of Carbon Capture and Storage Association, where she helped shape government policies and fostered partnerships that significantly advanced the industry's progress.

CCSA grew from a 50-member organisation to a 120-member body, produced its first UK-wide CCUS delivery plan, and grew its presence and profile in the UK and Belgium during her three-year tenure.

Ruth has extensive UK government experience, previously holding several key positions at the Department of Energy and Climate Change, where she played a pivotal role in the UK's energy policy, including leading negotiations on the EU Directive on CO2 Storage, international CCUS, and policy coordination, stakeholder engagement and programme management for the UK's Electricity Market Reform.

Ruth has been a member of the UK government’s CCUS Council and its Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge Advisory Council, as well as the UKCCSRC Advisory Council.

Ruth has also served as Director of Strategy and Development at the Low Carbon Contracts Company, where she was responsible for shaping the company’s strategic direction, developing its business plans, managing government affairs, and leading external communications.

She holds professional qualifications in Programme Management, Sustainable Energy, and is a Master of Physics from the University of Oxford.

Commenting on the appointment, Tony Fountain, Managing Director, EET, said: “We are very excited to have Ruth onboard at EET. Through our hydrogen production and decarbonisation projects at Stanlow, we are fully focused on assisting the UK government to deliver its net zero goals. Ruth’s strong track record of leadership in both decarbonisation policy and practical implementation regimes will be instrumental as we progress our strategic initiatives.”

“I look forward to joining at such a pivotal time for EET, and for the sector as a whole. EET’s plans present a huge opportunity for the UK’s North-West to be a trailblazer in the net zero industries of the future and for EET to be at the forefront of the emerging low carbon products market. I’m looking forward to working with the EET team to achieve its long-term objectives and make these ambitions a reality,” Ruth said.

