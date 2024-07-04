Girls outshine boys in six-year B Tech admissions at RGUKT-Basar

Hyderabad: Over 1,404 candidates were given provisional admission in the six-year B. Tech. programmes by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT or Basar IIIT) for the academic year 2024-25.

Students from government schools in rural areas who have cleared class 10 will be eligible for admission into these integrated courses. Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, along with university Vice-Chancellor Prof. Venkata Ramana and Joint Convener Pavani, released the list of selected students and seat allotment details at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The list of selected students has been made available on the official website — www.rgukt.ac.in. Majority of the seats were secured by girls. A total of 976 girls (69 per cent) and 428 boys (31 per cent) were selected for the academic year 2024-25. Officials said the allotment of seats was done on the basis of the rank obtained in class 10.

Vice-Chancellor Venkata Ramana announced that the counselling sessions will be conducted on July 8, 9 and 10. Candidates ranked 1-500 must report to counseling on July 8, rankers between 501 to 1,000 on July 9 and those with ranks between 1,001 to 1,404 on June 10 along with necessary original certificates.

July 8: Ranks 1 to 500

July 9: Ranks 501 to 1,000

July 10: Ranks 1,001 to 1,404

Notably, 95 per cent of the selected students come from private schools. Siddipet district secured the highest number of seats at 330, while Nirmal district, where the IIIT is located, obtained 72 seats.

