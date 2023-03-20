Rotary Club of Hyderabad honours Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society with Appreciation Vocational Service Award  

Hyderabad: Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) has received noteworthy and honourable recognition by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad. TSCS has won ‘Appreciation Vocational Service Award’ from the Rotary Club of Hyderabad for their seamless services towards Thalassemia and Sickle Cell patients all around the state of Telangana. TSCS Secretary & CEO Dr. Suman Jain and TSCS President Mr. Chandrakant Agarwal attended the event to receive the award.



The Public meeting of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad was held on 19th March 2023 at Secunderabad Sailing Club in Captain’s Lounge. Shri. Rajashekar Reddy Talla, District Governor of the Rotary Club was the Chief Guest of the Vocational Services Awards and honoured the achievers with the awards.

Expressing his thoughts on winning one of the most prestigious awards from Rotary Club India, Mr. Chadrakant Agarwal, TSCS President said “We are so happy to receive this award. We want to thank Rotary Club members for identifying our services and honoring us with such a prestigious award. We will continue to provide our services for all Thalassemia and Sickle cell patients throughout the country.”

Dr. Suman Jain, TSCS Secretary & CEO said “We are so delighted with the honor of the Rotary Club. We are putting in all our efforts and trying to make the country Thalassemia free one day. And we hope we can do it someday. I want to thank the members of the rotary club for this special award.”

With the objective of helping all of our Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia affected children, TSCS has established, a well-maintained transfusion center, high-quality blood bank, modern diagnostic laboratory, and advanced research center under one roof to support more than 3300 registered patients for the past 25 years.

