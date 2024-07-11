ED raids in Valmiki Development Corporation case unwarranted: Shivakumar

Tumakuru, (Karnataka) July 10 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Board case against former minister B. Nagendra Basavaraja Daddal are unwarranted.

“The SIT set up by the state government is already investigating the case, there was no need for ED raids in the case,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Asked about ED raids in several places including the residence of former minister Nagendra, he said, “It involves huge amounts of money and that is why banks have the authority to investigate the case. The ED has come in even though there was no need for it to investigate.”

Replying to a query on why the ED investigation was taking place when the SIT was already formed, he said, “Nagendra is not at fault. I am confident that he will come out clean after the investigations. The perpetrators of this case must be brought to book. There were similar such cases during the previous BJP government.”

Asked about ED raids on Nagendra and Valmiki Board Chairman Daddal, he said, “I don’t know the details of the raids. The SIT had issued a notice to Nagendra and Daddal in the case and the investigations so far have revealed that there is no involvement of the minister and the MLA.”

