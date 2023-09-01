ED raids in Jaipur, Alwar on Jal Jeevan Mission officials & contractors

Jaipur, Sep 1 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided several locations in Jaipur and Alwar on Friday in connection with reported fraud in the country's largest drinking water scheme Jal Jeevan Mission.

The action is being taken at the places of contractors and officials of the water supply department associated with Jal Jeevan Mission.

According to the information, the ED raids began at 6 a.m. in Vaishali Nagar, Jhotwara, Sindhi Camp in Jaipur along with two places in Alwar which have a close contact to a senior leader of Rajasthan.

Sources said that so far, apart from Delhi and Jaipur teams of ED, this time Gujarat team has also been called for action in Jaipur.

ED officials will examine all the documents related to the scam in the purchase of a water pipeline in Jal Jeevan Mission. This will probe information on when the tender was made, what is the background of the company taking the tender, who had a hand in the purchase of pipes after the tender was passed and from where were the old pipes purchased and laid?

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.