ED attaches properties worth Rs 34.47 lakh in disproportionate assets case

Gurugram, March 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 34.47 lakh -- identified as proceeds of crime -- in connection with its probe into a disproportionate assets case, an official said on Thursday.

The Gurugram Zonal Office of the ED has provisionally attached Proceeds of Crime i.e. movable assets worth Rs 34.47 lakh which includes equity shares, account balances belonging to Anshul Madaan and his family member, which were directly obtained by Anshul Madaan, Sub Post master (now under suspension) at Department of Post as a result of fraud committed by him, the ED said in a statement.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ACB Chandigarh against Anshul Madaan and others.

The accused persons have committed fraud by siphoning and diverting funds, criminal misappropriation, fraud, etc. by withdrawing funds to the tune of Rs 5.84 crore and thus causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 5.84 crore to the Department of Posts.

According to the statement, the investigation by the ED revealed that Anshul Madaan while working as Sub Post Master manipulated the different types of accounts i.e KVPs, SCSS, TD, MIS, and SB by inflating the balances, reviving closed/dormant accounts and withdrawing the funds from these accounts in cash or by transferring the funds to his or his family members accounts and utilized the same for personal benefit, causing loss to the Government exchequer.

Further, it was learned during the investigation that Proceeds of Crime (POC), generated by Anshul Madaan, were diverted/ transferred to the bank accounts of Anshul Madaan and his family members.

A major amount of POC was dissipated by Anshul Madaan by trading in Future & Options.

Further investigation is under progress, an official said.

