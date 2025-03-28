ED attaches properties worth Rs 29 lakh in extortion case

Gurugram, March 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Gurugram Zonal Office, has provisionally attached Proceeds of Crime (POC) worth Rs 29 lakh, which includes six immovable properties belonging to Raviraj Kumar and his wife Kumari Pinki in Nalanda, Bihar and one fixed deposit bank account of Vijay Kishan Chaudhary, officials said on Friday.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Sector-10, Police Station, Gurugram against Raviraj Kumar and other unknown persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The investigation revealed that Raviraj Kumar, in collusion with Vijay Kishan Chaudhary, has extorted money from a Gurugram-based builder by threatening him to face dire consequences and extorted money from him, impersonating himself as a senior officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

During the investigation, ED recorded statements of various persons and also collected various digital and documentary evidence such as bank statements, WhatsApp chats, etc. During the investigation, it was found that the accused Raviraj used multiple SIM cards to disguise his real identity and cheated multiple persons.

In the same case, ED had earlier arrested Raviraj Kumar, a conman, under the PMLA Act for extorting money by cheating, fraud and impersonating himself as a senior officer of the ED. The accused is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram. Further investigation is in progress.

Earlier Apart from that, the ED Gurugram Zonal office had also attached assets worth Rs 44.55 crore related to Dharam Singh Chhoker, ex-MLA and his two sons Sikandar Chhoker, Vikas Chhoker and their companies M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd, etc. under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a case of cheating more than 1500 homebuyers and siphoning more than Rs 500 crore on Thursday. The attached assets include 13 immovable properties (Agricultural land of approximately 3 acres, commercial land of 2487 square meters, 8 residential flats, etc.) located in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panipat.

Similarly, the ED Gurugram Zonal office on Thursday had also attached movable assets worth Rs 34.47 lakh which includes equity shares, account balances belonging to Anshul Madaan and his family member, which were directly obtained by Anshul Madaan, Sub postmaster (now under suspension) at Department of Posts as a result of fraud committed by him. ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ACB Chandigarh, against Anshul Madaan and others. The accused persons committed fraud by siphoning and diverting funds, criminal misappropriation, fraud, etc., by withdrawing funds to the tune of Rs 5.84 crore and thus causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 5.84 crore to the Department of Posts.

