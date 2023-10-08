ED attaches 10 properties worth Rs 55 cr in Afroz Fatta case

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached 10 immovable properties worth Rs 55.17 crore held in the name of Pankaj Kapur, Vijen Girishchandra Jhaveri and their family members in a case of money laundering involving R A Distributors Pvt Ltd and Others also known as Afroz Fatta case.

The ED attached the 10 properties underthe sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The agency began the probe on the basis of a complaint filed by ICICI Bank, Surat and FIR registered by Surat Police, wherein it was alleged that the R A Distributors Pvt. Ltd. and eight other companies submitted forged Bills of Entry and remitted funds to three UAE and 15 Hong Kong based entities.

The financial probe agency in a statement said, "The probe revealed that proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 58.14 crore and Rs 2.81 crore were received by Kapur and Jhaveri in UAE and Hong Kong respectively out of the proceeds of crime remitted abroad from the entities controlled and managed by Madan lal Jain and Afroz Mohammed Hasan fatta on the basis of forged Bills of entry and documents.

"Ten immovable properties belonging to Kapur, Jhaveri and their family members have been provisionally attached under Section 5 of PMLA, 2002 as the same are derived by indulging in the criminal activities relating to scheduled offence," it said.

In this case, ED has already issued nine Provisional Attachment Orders attaching the properties to the tune of Rs 60 crore.

The total value of the movable or immovable properties attached in this case till date is Rs 115 crore.

