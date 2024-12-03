Ecclestone leads as Glenn and Dean shine in women's T2OI rankings

Dubai, Dec 3 (IANS) England's Sophie Ecclestone remained the top-ranked T20I bowler, but her lead has been significantly reduced following the team’s 3-0 series sweep over South Africa in the latest ICC Women’s Player Rankings.

Ecclestone, who managed just two wickets in the series, now holds a slim 23-point lead over teammate Sarah Glenn and Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal, who are tied for second. Glenn’s five-wicket haul in the series propelled her three places up the rankings, highlighting her rise as a key competitor for the top spot.

Charlie Dean, the series' leading wicket-taker, jumped six places to enter the top 10 at ninth, while Lauren Bell also made gains, climbing five spots to 15th overall after her contributions with the ball.

While the Australian duo, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath, maintain their dominance at the top of the T20I batting rankings, England’s batters have closed the gap with strong performances in South Africa.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt moved up two places to 12th after amassing 126 runs in the series. Opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge made an even greater leap, climbing three spots to 14th following her 142 runs. Maia Bouchier also impressed, rising to 25th position, further underscoring England’s strength in their batting lineup.

Bangladesh's 3-0 sweep of Ireland in the ICC Women’s Championship has rejuvenated their hopes of automatic qualification for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and brought a surge of movement in the ODI rankings. Player of the Series Sharmin Akhter Supta returned to the rankings at 43rd after scoring 211 runs at an impressive average of 70.33. Her teammates Fargana Hoque and Nigar Sultana climbed to 16th and 28th, respectively, further solidifying Bangladesh’s presence among the top-ranked ODI batters.

On the bowling front, Nahida Akter continued her climb, gaining three spots to reach seventh after taking six wickets in the series. Sultana Khatun (up 23 places to 31st) and Rabeya (up six places to 40th) also showcased their impact, highlighting the depth of Bangladesh's bowling attack.

Despite their series defeat, Ireland had positives to take from the rankings. Amy Hunter (32nd) and Laura Delany (39th) improved in the ODI batting rankings, while Arlene Kelly and Orla Prendergast showed progress with the ball and as all-rounders. Kelly moved up three places to 27th among bowlers, and Prendergast climbed four spots to 23rd in the all-rounders' category.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.