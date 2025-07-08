Ecclestone and Bouchier return as England name 15-member squad for ODIs against India

London, July 8 (IANS) England Women have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, set to take place from July 16.

The squad sees a couple of notable returns as Sophie Ecclestone and Maia Bouchier are back in the mix, while most of the core group from the recent West Indies series remains intact.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone is back in the ODI setup after missing the West Indies series, providing a significant boost to England’s bowling attack. Bouchier, who has been in fine form domestically, has also earned a recall to add depth to the batting line-up.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who ruled out of the last three T20Is against India due to a groin injury, is expected to return to full fitness in time for the ODIs. Fast bowler Lauren Filer, who made a strong impression with her pace in the T20I at The Oval, has also been included as she continues her comeback from a knee injury.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards acknowledged the intensity of the recent T20I battles against India and emphasised that her side is continuing to evolve. “India have really pushed us during the Vitality IT20 series. We knew they would, and we’ve learned a lot about the team in the three games so far. There have been some good moments, but we’re a team in transition and we need to keep working hard,” she said.

Reflecting on the victory at The Oval, Edwards added, “Friday night was high drama and we were delighted to keep ourselves in the series. I’m very proud of the character and the fight the players showed.”

“This series is perfect preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup in India this autumn, but it’s also a series we’re determined to win.”

India women lead the ongoing T20I series 2-1, with the next match set to be played on Wednesday in Manchester, with the final T20I scheduled for July 12 in Birmingham.

England women's squad for the ODI series: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Linsey Smith.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.