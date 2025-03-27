ECB mourns demise of former England pacer Peter Lever

London, March 27 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) condoled on Thursday the death of the former pacer Peter Lever, who died aged 84. Lever, who played in seventeen Tests and ten ODIs for England from 1970 to 1975, was a handy batsman too and a giant of England's domestic cricket.

"Our thoughts are with Peter’s family and friends," the ECB said in a statement. "Lever, a right-arm fast-medium bowler, was known for his tenacity and skill on the field. His accomplishments left an indelible mark on both English and international cricket," it added.

Over the course of his domestic career, he played in 301 first-class matches for Lancashire, taking 796 wickets and scoring 3,534 runs. But it was his exploits for England between 1970 and 1975 that were among his most memorable.

He shot to prominence with 7-83 against a Rest of the World XI in 1970. His victims included Eddie Barlow, Graeme Pollock, Mushtaq Mohammad, Garry Sobers, Clive Lloyd, Mike Proctor, and Intikhab Alam. “Getting those seven got me on the Ashes trip,” he later recalled. “Some press guy told me it was the best seven ever taken.”

Lever made his Test debut during the 1970-71 Ashes tour, which England won. On his next Ashes tour, Lever was still at his devastating best. His remarkable tally of 6-38 against Australia in the sixth Test of 1974-75 helped secure an innings-and-four-run victory in Melbourne.

Lever was less known for his batting, but on his day, he was still capable of mixing it with the game’s finest. In 1971, he stood defiant with Ray Illingworth to produce an eighth-wicket stand of 168 against India. Lever’s personal haul of 88 was by some distance his strongest Test performance at the crease, made all the sweeter by the fact it was done at Old Trafford.

By the time of his international retirement, Lever had represented England in 17 Tests and 10 ODIs, having played in the first-ever ODI in 1971. Lever took 41 Test wickets and another 11 in ODIs.

After retiring from playing, he continued to contribute to cricket as a coach, working with Lancashire and later assisting Ray Illingworth during his tenure as England's chairman of selectors. Lever's commitment to the game extended into his later years, helping grassroots players to develop their skills by coaching at local clubs in Devon.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that Peter Lever has passed away, aged 84. Peter was inducted into our Hall of Fame last year after playing 301 First-Class matches between 1960 and 1976, taking 796 wickets. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," Lancashire County Cricket Club said in a social media post on Thursday.

