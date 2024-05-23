EC begins preparations for vote counting in MP

Bhopal, May 23 (IANS) After elections in all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh concluded on May 13, preparations for vote counting, which is scheduled for June 4, have begun.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan is visiting the strong rooms in different Lok Sabha constituencies in the state for the inspection.

On Thursday, the CEO visited the counting rooms, assembly-wise, and reviewed the preparations. Necessary guidelines have also been issued for inspecting the security arrangements and the monitoring of the strong rooms through CCTV.

District election in-charges have also been directed to review preparations and submit reports to the CEO.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP are also preparing for the counting.

MP Congress leadership has called for a meeting in Bhopal on Thursday, during which the party's polling agents will be given training.

As the state BJP leadership is busy campaigning for the remaining two phases, a meeting of polling agents will be called in the coming days.

Last week, the state Congress leadership held a meeting with all Lok Sabha candidates to take stock of the situation in each constituency. The meeting was chaired by MP unit head Jitu Patwari and the state in-charge, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh.

Notably, in the previous two general elections, the BJP had won 27 (2014) and 28 (2019) out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress in the last election could only win Chhindwara.

