Kolkata, Jan 7 (IANS) East Bengal FC has secured the services of Venezuelan national team forward Richard Enrique Celis Sanchez for the remainder of the current season.

Celis last played for Venezuela’s first division team Academia Puerto Cabello in October 2024.

Celis shared his excitement about joining Emami East Bengal FC, saying, “I am thrilled to joinE ast Bengal - a club with such a rich history and passionate fans. This is a new chapter in myc areer and I can’t wait to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead in Indian Football. Joy East Bengal!”

A versatile attacker who can play as both left winger and centre-forward, Celis has representeds everal top-tier clubs in Venezuela such as Atletico Venezuela CF, Deportivo JBL, Caracas FC and Academia Puerto Cabello, besides Colombia’s Millonarios FC and Slovakia’s FK Senica. Celis has also represented the Venezuela national team in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the Copa America in the past.

Emami East Bengal FC Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said, “We expect Richard’s talent, skills, commitment and determination to embody East Bengal’s values. We hope he’ll make a significant impact as we strive together for immediate success.”

The 28-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience, having scored crucial goals in over 250t op-tier club matches across domestic leagues and the Copa Libertadores. Celis played a pivotal role in helping Caracas win the Venezuelan Primera Division title in 2019 and Millonarios’ triumphant 2022 Copa Colombia campaign.

Welcoming Celis to the Emami East Bengal FC squad, Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of EmamiGroup said, “We are happy to welcome Richard to the team. We hope his talent and goal-scoring prowess will strengthen our attack and help us achieve our goals as we approach the final part of the season.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.