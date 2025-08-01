East Bengal FC sign Fazila Ikwaput, Shilky Devi & Payal Basude for 2026-26 season

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) East Bengal FC Women have announced the signings of former Indian Women’s League (IWL) champions Fazila Ikwaput, Shilky Devi and Payal Basude for the 2025-26 season.

Ugandan national team forward Fazila was the top scorer in the previous two editions of the IWL.

Midfielder Shilky and goalkeeper Payal, meanwhile, are key members of the senior Indian women’s national team. All three players have joined the Red & Gold Brigade from Gokulam Kerala FC.

The addition of these champion footballers underscores Emami East Bengal FC’s commitment to building a formidable women’s team that can defend its domestic league double (the IWL and the CWFL), and compete at the highest level in Asia, when they represent India at the AFC Women’s Champions League

Currently the vice-captain of the Ugandan women’s national team, Fazila is all set to embark on

her fourth season in Indian football. The two-time IWL Golden Boot winner has netted 42 goals in the league and is the first Ugandan female footballer to play at the UEFA Women’s Champions League, when she represented the Kazakhstan club BIIK-Shymkent in 2018.

A dynamic midfielder known for her vision and tenacity, Indian international Shilky is a regular starter for the Blue Tigresses. She was adjudged the Best Midfielder of IWL 2024-25 for her incredible consistency throughout the league. In 2022, the Manipur-born player was the youngest player of the AFC Women’s Asia Cup at just 16. Having risen through various national team age groups, Shilky played a vital role in helping the Blue Tigresses earn qualification into the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia next year. The nineteen-year-old won the IWL in 2022-23 and the Senior Women’s National Football Championship in 2023-24.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Payal is currently part of the senior Indian women’s team squad. The young goalkeeper has already gained decent experience of playing in the IWL, representing Odisha FC and Gokulam Kerala over the past few seasons. Welcoming the trio to the family, East Bengal FC Women’s Head Coach Anthony Andrews, who managed them previously at GKFC, said, “It’s a great feeling to reunite with these players. Fazila is a natural leader on the pitch. She is quick, decisive and fully aligned with our style of play. She sets high standards and brings in the winning mentality that we need both on and off the pitch.

“Shilky brings a great balance of flair and control. Having played under me before, she knows exactly what’s expected, and consistently delivers with maturity and hunger.

“Payal is a disciplined and intelligent player who understands our system inside out. Her work ethic, calm presence, and commitment to her team make a real impact on the pitch.”

