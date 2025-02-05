East Bengal FC sign Cameroon forward Raphael Messi Bouli until end of current season

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) Emami East Bengal FC has roped in Cameroon national team forward, Raphael Messi Bouli until the end of the current season. Messi Bouli joins the Red & Gold Brigade from Chinese League One club Shijiazhuang Gongfu on a free transfer.

Excited to join Emami East Bengal FC, Messi Bouli said, “I am excited to join a popular club like East Bengal. I want to make a significant impact for East Bengal in the last phase of the ISL and the AFC Challenge League. I can’t wait to return to India and meet the passionate fans of East Bengal!"

An experienced forward known for his scoring prowess, Messi Bouli returns to the Indian shores after 5 seasons, having netted 8 goals for Kerala Blasters FC in the 2019-20 edition of the Indian Super League. Besides his impressive record in the ISL, Messi Bouli has plied his trade across Cameroon (FAP Yaounde, Canon Yaounde and APEJES), the Persian Gulf Pro League (Foolad FC) and China (Yanbian Funde, Heilongjiang Ice City, Liaoning Tieren FC, Nanjing City and Shijiazhuang Gongfu), scoring 69 goals in 173 club matches in the process. Messi Bouli registered 14 goals and 5 assists in 28 games for Shijiazhuang Gongfu in the previous season. He last played for the Chinese club in November 2024. The tall forward also represented the Cameroon national team on six occasions, between 2013 and 2018.

Welcoming Messi Bouli to the Emami East Bengal FC family, Mr Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said, “We are delighted to bolster our attack with Raphaël’s inclusion. His presence will add depth and strength to our squad, and we believe he can make a significant impact in our remaining ISL matches, the Super Cup and the AFC Challenge League.”

Emami East Bengal FC Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Raphaël joins us at a very crucial junctureof the season. He has played for Kerala Blasters in the past, so he is a familiar face in Indianfootball. He brings with him a winning mentality. His physical presence, scoring ability anddedication will make him a valuable asset to the team.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.