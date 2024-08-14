East Bengal FC go down to Altyn Asyr FC in AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage

Kolkata, Aug 14 (IANS) East Bengal FC’s campaign in the AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage came to an early end when they went down to Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC 2-3 at the floodlit Yuba Bharati Kriangan. East Bengal will now feature in the AFC Challenge League Group Stage.

Played under overcast conditions in front of a sizeable home crowd, the visitors had the last laugh despite trailing by a seventh-minute goal. They recovered quickly to pump in two goals to lead 2-1 at half-time and struck once more in the second session before East Bengal could reduce the margin to give the scoreline a respectable look.

After a few repeated raids at the rival goal, East Bengal took the lead when a measured cross from the left by Nandhakumar Sekar was headed in by an unmarked David Lalhlansanga with equal smartness, but the woodwork prevented the ball from going in. The rebound fell to David again; this time, he didn’t commit a mistake, leaving the home fans ecstatic.

The plot, however, changed quickly. The Turkmenistan side retaliated with vigour and energy and slotted the equaliser in the 18th minute through midfielder and skipper Myrat Annayev, whose neatly executed volley left the East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill stranded.

Altyn Asyr FC struck again 10 minutes later. Attacker Nurmyradov Selim’s towering presence had the East Bengal defence in deep trouble on more than one occasion and his looping free kick from outside the area brooked no defence as Gill was caught napping.

Once in control of the match, the Turkmenistan side put further pressure in the second half and increased the lead within seven minutes after the change of ends when Mihail Titov tapped in from close on the left after Annayev’s cross from the right found him correctly.

Not to be outdone, East Bengal made all efforts to make a comeback and finally could reduce the margin in the 59th minute when Saul Crespo dribbled his way into the box and slammed in with a right footer that got the fans back on their feet with renewed hopes. The equaliser, however, remained elusive.

