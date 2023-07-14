East Asia Summit Must Commit Towards Inclusive Indo-Pacific Region: Jaishankar

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday said that the East Asia Summit (EAS) must be committed to a free, open, inclusive and rules based Indo-Pacific, with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking at the 13th EAS Foreign Ministers meeting in Jakarta, Jaishankar said that India firmly supports the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and its implementation through EAS.

"There is great synergy between the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) proposed by India and AOIP," he added.

He said that Quad will always complement ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms as AOIP contributes to the vision of the Quad.

Quad is an informal strategic forum comprising of four nations, namely the US, India, Australia and Japan.

One of the primary objectives of the Quad is to work for a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar further added that India affirms ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific and advocates the strengthening of the EAS.

