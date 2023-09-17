Earthquake jolts off Indonesia

Jakarta, Sep 17 (IANS) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on Sunday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m. Jakarta time on Sunday with its epicentre located 84 km northeast of Tambrauw district with a depth of 10 km, the weather agency said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The agency added the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.

