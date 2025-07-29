‘Earlier they asked for proofs, now they’re asking why we stopped Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi slams Congress

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during his address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, accusing it of undermining the morale of India’s armed forces and trivialising the nation’s counter-terror operations.

Responding to the opposition's criticism of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi drew sharp contrasts between the government's firm resolve and what he termed as the Congress party’s "habit of doubting India’s soldiers."

Referring to the Congress’s past remarks on surgical strikes and the Balakot air strike, PM Modi said, “One Congress leader said we did 3 surgical strikes, another said 6, then 9, then 15 — the number kept rising based on the leader’s seniority.”

He accused the opposition of mocking national security efforts and spreading confusion.

Taking a direct swipe at the Congress’s response during the 2019 Balakot operation, PM Modi said, “When our pilot Abhinandan was captured, Pakistan was obviously pleased, but here too, some Congress leaders were happy. They thought ‘Modi is finished’. But Abhinandan safely returned to India.”

The Prime Minister also referenced the recent ‘Operation Mahadev’, in which Indian security forces neutralised the perpetrators of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Even now, after the successful operation, Congress leaders are questioning the timing of this operation,” which incidentally took place on June 28, when the Parliament was witnessing the debates on Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi highlighted the hypocrisy in the opposition's stance: “Earlier, they used to ask for photo proof of strikes. Now they’re asking why we stopped Operation Sindoor. The entire country is laughing at them.”

He said that despite global appreciation for India’s counter-terror efforts, it was unfortunate that the Congress failed to support the bravery of Indian soldiers.

Citing incidents like Pakistan’s failed 1000-drone attack on May 9, the Prime Minister said India’s security forces have shown unmatched capability.

“Congress ruled the country for decades, but trusted neither the Home Minister, nor the Foreign Minister, nor the Defence Minister. Their trust changes with Pakistan’s remote control,” he said.

As India asserts its strategic independence and military strength, PM Modi’s speech emphasised the government's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and highlighted the growing disconnect between Congress politics and national sentiment.

