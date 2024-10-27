EAM Jaishankar says success of Central govt's policies linked to state's intentions

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Sunday that the success of the Central government's policies is linked to the intentions of the state government implementing it.

Addressing media persons at the BJP office in Mumbai, the EAM said, "In some cases the niti (policy) is different but sometimes the niyat (intention) of the state government is also different" and these factors influence the implementation of projects.

"This is why I stress on a double-engine government as this will speed up implementation of development policies on the ground by state governments," he said, hinting at his call to voters to back the NDA-backed Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra Assembly elections, slated for November 20.

He said the Central government can brand the country's image on the international stage and attract investment but the final decision by an investor has to be made in coordination with states.

"The success of the proposal to set up 12 new industrial cities will, to a large extent, depend on the positive and sincere participation of state governments," he said, adding that the Central government is looking forward to healthy competition among state governments on attracting investment to the 12 industrial cities.

With reference to the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the EAM said that investors interested in bringing capital to the state expect "policy continuity, (and) predictability" in the state.

He also dismissed allegations that Maharashtra is losing projects to Gujarat, saying, "The investor's decision to set up a project in a particular state is based on merits and the state government's alignment with the Central government policies will only be a positive factor."

Referring to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which aims to bolster economic development by fostering connectivity between Asia, the Persian Gulf and Europe, EAM Jaishankar said that it is the "most talked" about the corridor in the world and it will have the maximum interface in Maharashtra, bringing highest investment in ports and roads to the coastal state.

Earlier, the EAM said that a developed Maharashtra is indispensable for a developed India and highlighted that economic, employment and development issues are being addressed at an unprecedented pace in the third term of the Narendra Modi government.

He said that the government's focus on economy, employment and development has been "very strong" during the third term.

