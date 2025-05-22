EAM Jaishankar meets Danish counterpart Rasmussen, hails Denmark's support against terrorism

Copenhagen (Denmark), May 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met the Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen here on Wednesday (local time) to discuss India and Denmark relations and also lauded Denmark's strong solidarity and support on combatting terrorism.

"Delighted to meet FM Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen this evening. Denmark's strong solidarity and support on combatting terrorism has been truly commendable. Our wide-ranging conversation on bilateral ties and global issues testifies to the strength of our relationship," EAM Jaishankar said on Wednesday evening in a post on X.

The EAM arrived here on Tuesday evening in the second leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

Earlier in the day, the EAM met with the Speaker of the Danish Parliament Folketing, Soren Gade, expressing appreciation for Denmark's solidarity against terrorism.

"A very warm meeting with Speaker Soren Gade in Copenhagen today. Appreciate his solidarity as India resolutely combats terrorism. Also value his sustained support for building India-Denmark relations," EAM Jaishankar said in another post on X.

Later on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar engaged with the Indian community in Copenhagen, noting their role in enhancing cultural connections.

"Great to meet with Indian community representatives in Copenhagen. They hold the Indian flag high in Denmark and shape our positive image in this country," he added.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Denmark on Wednesday after concluding a successful two-day official visit to the Netherlands from May 19 to 20.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen received the EAM, and key discussions focused on advancing the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

This underscored both nations' commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges.

Following this, Jaishankar met with Morten Bodskov, the Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, in Copenhagen.

Both Ministers discussed deepening existing areas of cooperation and exploring new possibilities.

"I was Pleased to meet Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov in Copenhagen today. We discussed deepening existing areas of cooperation and exploring new possibilities," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Frederiksen for "warmly receiving" him in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar also conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.