EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese Vice President, stresses 'mutually beneficial' outcomes through normalised ties

Beijing, July 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday, emphasised that the continued normalisation of ties between India and China can yield "mutually beneficial" results.

He underlined the importance of open dialogue and the exchange of perspectives as essential between two major neighbours and economies.

Jaishankar, who is currently in China on a three-day visit to attend the Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin, held talks in Beijing with Vice President Han soon after his arrival.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said, "Our bilateral relationship, as you have pointed out, has been steadily improving since the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October. I am confident that my discussions in this visit will maintain that positive trajectory."

Marking the 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic ties, Jaishankar highlighted a key development: the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which had been suspended for five years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent border tensions.

"The resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is also widely appreciated in India. Continued normalisation of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes," he noted.

Referring to the current international environment, Jaishankar added, "The international situation, as we meet today, is very complex. As neighbouring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important."

He said he looked forward to such discussions during his visit.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar posted on social media: "Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today. Conveyed India's support for China's SCO Presidency."

"Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory," he added.

This is EAM Jaishankar's first visit to China since the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, which severely strained bilateral relations.

While he has interacted with his Chinese counterpart at multilateral forums since then, the visit marks a significant step in high-level diplomatic engagement amid lingering border concerns.

