EAM Jaishankar has assured all possible measures to safeguard students in Iran: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, June 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday that he spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, adding that the latter assured him that all necessary steps will be taken to safeguard all Indian students, including those from Kashmir in Iran.

Omar Abdullah said on X: “Just spoke to @DrSJaishankar regarding the situation in Iran, particularly the welfare & safety of Kashmiri students in the country. The Hon Minister assured me that @MEAIndia is in close contact with their counterparts in Iran & will take all necessary steps to safeguard all Indian students in Iran”.

Meanwhile, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Srinagar MP, said on X on Sunday: “An Israeli strike hit Hujat Dost Ali Hostel in Tehran housing many Kashmiri students. Some sustained minor injuries. I have written to EAM@DrJaiShankar urging their relocation in Iran or evacuation when airspace opens”.

There are many Kashmiri students studying medicine and other professional courses in Iran. The conflict between Israel and Iran has caused panic and fear among the parents of these students, who are worried about the safety of their children.

The ongoing air strikes by Israel in Tehran and other places in Iran have caused huge damage to civilian facilities as well.

The External Affairs Ministry has been maintaining contact with the Indian students in Iran and the MEA has said that every possible step is being taken to ensure the safety of Indian students and other Indian citizens working in Iran.

Jammu and Kashmir has a sizeable population of Shia Muslims whose religious affinity with Iran is well known.

Local Sunni and Shia religious leaders have condemned the Israeli strikes in Iran demanding an immediate end to hostilities in the region.

Most of the Shia Muslim leaders of Kashmir have had their religious teachings in Iran over the years. This together with the fact that Iran has predominant Shia Muslim population makes the local Shias concerned about the situation.

