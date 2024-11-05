EAM Jaishankar confident of growing India-US ties regardless of election outcome

Canberra, Nov 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar expressed confidence on Tuesday that India-US relations would continue to grow steadily, regardless of the outcome of the US Presidential elections.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at Parliament House in Canberra, EAM Jaishankar also credited former US President Donald Trump with reviving the QUAD alliance in 2017, marking a significant development in Indo-Pacific cooperation.

"We have seen steady progress in our relationship with the US over the last five presidencies, including a previous Trump presidency," Jaishankar remarked in response to a question on how India-US ties may evolve after the elections.

"So, when we look at the American election, we are confident that, regardless of the outcome, our relationship with the US will continue to grow," he added.

Highlighting the evolution of the QUAD -- a strategic alliance among the US, India, Japan, and Australia -- EAM Jaishankar noted, "I remind you that the Quad was actually revived under the Trump presidency in 2017."

"I was then elevated from the level of a Permanent Secretary to a ministerial level, also during the Trump presidency. Interestingly, in the midst of COVID, when most physical meetings had stopped, one of the rare in-person meetings of foreign ministers was of the QUAD in Tokyo in 2020. That, I think, speaks about the strong prospects of the QUAD," he added.

The outcome of the 2024 US Presidential election could be announced as early as Wednesday morning, though delays are possible, with results sometimes taking days, weeks, or even a month to finalise.

On the eve of election day, over 78 million Americans had already cast their ballots as candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump rallied in seven battleground states for closing remarks.

The US Presidential race is determined by electoral college votes rather than the national vote total, requiring at least 270 of the 538 electoral votes to secure a win. Each state's electoral votes reflect its members in the US House of Representatives plus two Senate seats, ensuring proportional representation.

Early voting remains active, with more than 55 million registered voters having already cast their ballots in person or by mail.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar, currently on a two-nation tour, will be in Australia until November 7 and will visit Singapore on November 8. He arrived in Brisbane on Sunday, after which he addressed the Indian diaspora and inaugurated a new consulate.

During his visit, he co-chaired the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian FM Penny Wong.

He informed about the meeting taking to X and posted, "Concluded the 15th India - Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with FM Penny Wong in Canberra today. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is growing steadily. Reflected in stronger political ties, robust defence & security cooperation, expanded trade, greater mobility and deeper educational linkages. Discussed our respective neighbourhoods, Indo-Pacific, West Asia, Ukraine and the global strategic scenario."

