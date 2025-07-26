Dwayne Bravo lauds WCL experience, reunites with CSK pals

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) West Indies cricket icon Dwayne Bravo has heaped praise on the World Championship of Legends (WCL), calling his debut experience in the tournament both enjoyable and promising.

"It's a good experience, it's a good tournament," Bravo told IANS. "I think it has a lot of potential to grow even bigger and better in the years to come. I haven't played cricket for over a year since I retired, but it's good to see the guys again. I'm happy I made the decision to come."

The former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder also spoke warmly about his bonding with West Indies Champions team owner Ajay Sethi, calling it one of the highlights of the tournament.

"This is the first time I got to meet the owner, and he's a very nice guy — very humble and very passionate about his sport," Bravo said. "Hopefully our friendship doesn't just stop with cricket. I met his lovely family too, and I want to make him proud."

Ajay echoed Bravo's sentiments, recalling their instant connection. "When I met Bravo, I felt like I had known him for 200 years. He’s such a cool, friendly, and warm person. There are some people I’ve known for 20 years, and I still don’t know them — that’s the difference with someone like Bravo," he said. The WCL also turned into a nostalgic reunion for former CSK teammates.

“We had a birthday party recently with Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Bravo. It was great to have these guys together. Raina and Bhajji are like brothers to me,” Ajay shared. Reflecting on his IPL journey, Bravo acknowledged the league’s transformative influence on modern-day cricket.

"IPL hasn’t only helped me; it has helped every cricketer playing the game today — financially and skill-wise. I’m proud to have played for two of the most successful franchises and to be remembered as one of the best."

As for the ongoing India-England Test series, Bravo was candid: “No, I haven’t watched it. I just follow the updates on Cricinfo.”

From rekindling old friendships to forming new ones, the WCL has delivered more than just cricket for Bravo — it’s been a return to the camaraderie and spirit of the game he loves.

