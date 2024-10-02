Dutch PVV party leader presses for emergency law to restrict asylum influx

The Hague, Oct 2 (IANS) Dutch far-Right Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders, who is leading the largest partner in the four-party ruling coalition, intensified pressure on the government for emergency legislation to curb the influx of asylum seekers, hinting that the coalition could collapse if his demands are not met.

Speaking to Dutch media on Tuesday in The Hague, Wilders stressed that the coalition parties, which include his PVV, the New Social Contract (NSC), the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), and the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB), had already agreed on the need for emergency measures in their coalition agreement.

"I hope that people realise that this has not only been agreed but that there is also very little room to manoeuvre for us," Wilders said. "If we do not get emergency legislation, then the government will have a problem. I do not know whether we will continue happily for much longer."

In the coming weeks, the Dutch government is set to discuss potential emergency measures related to asylum policy. The PVV is pushing for the Cabinet to declare "exceptional circumstances" to curb the influx of asylum seekers, Xinhua news agency reported.

This issue has heightened tensions within the coalition, particularly with NSC, which is sceptical that the government can provide a sound legal justification for invoking emergency powers, a requirement for their support. While NSC hesitates, Wilders insists that an emergency law must be passed, regardless of the obstacles.

While Wilders ramped up pressure on the government, he stopped short of explicitly threatening to bring down the coalition if his demands weren't met. However, he later took to X to reiterate his stance.

"The Netherlands is crying out for drastic measures to restrict the asylum influx," Wilders said on X. "Our country is in danger of becoming one big asylum centre."

"We have made agreements in the coalition, including emergency measures. The whole of the Netherlands sees that the Netherlands is in an asylum crisis. If NSC ducks out again, they will destroy this Cabinet," he said.

