Dutch PM defends opt-out letter to Brussels on migration

The Hague, Sep 19 (IANS) The Dutch government's request for an opt-out on the European asylum rules has led to indignant reactions from Dutch opposition parties, but Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Thursday described the request as "professional and responsible."

On behalf of the new Dutch government, Asylum and Migration Minister Marjolein Faber sent the letter to the European Commission on Wednesday.

The Netherlands wants the opt-out in the event of a change to the European Union (EU) treaty. However, this is not currently on the agenda, and the treaty is not expected to be changed in the short-term.

Therefore, Dutch opposition parties have called the letter "symbolic politics," "hopeless" and "amateurish."

The government's mission is "not hopeless at all," Schoof countered during a debate in the parliament on Thursday.

"As long as there is no treaty change, we will stick to the rules," Schoof said. "Because we are a reliable member state of the European Union and we will remain so. We need that."

D66 party leader Rob Jetten said, "It is a one-sided note with no chance of success."

"These are not notes that will be well received in Europe," said Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) leader Henri Bontenbal. "I do not think that it is appropriate to do for a government. It is not professional, it is amateurish."

GreenLeft/Labor Alliance (GroenLinks-PvdA) leader Frans Timmermans pointed out that the note was wrongly addressed, because it is not the European Commission, but the member states that decide on treaty changes.

"The chance that a treaty change will even be discussed has suddenly decreased considerably. Thank you for that," said Timmermans.

Schoof responded by stating that the letter was written "carefully" and "professionally" by the government.

"We are still considering whether to wait for the moment of a treaty change or ask for it ourselves," he added.

