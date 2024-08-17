Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC match in Kolkata abandoned due to security reasons

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) The Kolkata derby match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC of Durand Cup scheduled to place on Sunday at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, has been abandoned due to the state of unrest in the city and is likely to be relocated to Jamshedpur.

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College has sparked widespread protests throughout the city, and one of the main challenges, according to the municipal police, is maintaining protection.

"The Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC has been cancelled due to the state of unrest in the city. Both teams will share a point each in Group A. All matches scheduled to take place in Kolkata to be relocated, likely to Jamshedpur. Official confirmation to follow in the evening," sources confirmed to IANS.

"The process of refund of the tickets will begin from August 19, 2024, and fans can bring their purchased tickets to the respective box office from where they were bought to initiate the refund process," it further added.

Mohun Bagan has advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals following the point sharing. But a point from this postponed Derby will put East Bengal in a difficult situation. Six group winners and the two best teams in second place will advance to the final eight.

