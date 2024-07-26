Durand Cup: Holders Mohun Bagan Super Giants to face Downtown Heroes FC in opener

Kolkata, July 26 (IANS) The 133rd edition of the Durand Cup is poised for a grand ceremonial start at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) on Saturday, with local favourites and defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) taking on the fabled Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in a Group A encounter in the tournament opener.

Downtown Heroes FC, a club now in its fourth year, will bring a fresh perspective to the competition with their focus on nurturing young homegrown talent. Despite a relatively brief history, they made their Durand Cup debut last season and participated in the 2022-23 I-League Division 2.

Mohun Bagan SG enter the tournament as reigning champions, buoyant after clinching the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield last season. Under the guidance of head coach Jose Francisco Molina, they aim to build on their success with a strengthened squad that includes notable international signings like Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart, Alberto Rodriguez, and Tom Aldred.

The champions are known to start slow in the season opener and the Heroes will be looking to do an encore. Their captain Basit Ahmed exuded confidence and pride ahead of the game.

"We are ready to make all the Kashmiri people and also all the clubs in Kashmir proud as we are participating in this year's Durand Cup. We are very happy and proud to participate in this prestigious tournament and we are working very hard to perform and give our best,” said Ahmed.

The 133rd Durand Cup is being played for the first time in four states with Shillong and Jamshedpur added to the list of host cities this year for the very first time in addition to Kokrajhar and Kolkata from last year.

The 24 teams have been divided into six groups with Groups A, B and C being played in Kolkata while Groups D, E and F will be held in Jamshedpur, Kokrajhar and Shillong respectively. Group toppers and two best second-placed teams will make it to the quarterfinals scheduled in Kokarajhar and Jamshedpur, besides Kolkata.

