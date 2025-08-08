Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan eye group supremacy against Diamond Harbour, Punjab battle Bodoland for knockout berth

Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) Saturday’s double-header on matchday 17 of the 134th Durand Cup could have a major say in the knockouts race with all the four teams slated for action fighting to take control of their groups and can potentially make it to the next round.

In Kolkata, a mouth-watering Group B clash for group supremacy sees current B toppers Diamond Harbour FC take on the ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 7:00 PM IST.

Earlier at 4:00 PM IST in Kokrajhar, 250 kilometres northeast of Kolkata, Punjab FC meet local side Bodoland FC in a must win Group D battle at the SAI Stadium.

The evening fixture at the VYBK Stadium carries immense significance. Diamond Harbour FC, atop Group B on goal difference, have been sensational in their debut Durand Cup campaign, scoring 10 goals in two matches, including an 8-1 demolition of Border Security Force SC that announced their arrival on the national stage.

Under Spanish coach Kibu Vicuña, who famously guided Mohun Bagan to I-League glory in 2020, the Harbours have combined tactical discipline with attacking flair. Brazilian striker Clayton (4 goals) and Slovenian forward Luka Majcen (3 goals) have been the key threats in a side that has risen from the Calcutta Premier Division to the I-League in just three seasons.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, have matched Diamond Harbour’s perfect record with two wins from two. After a gritty 3-1 win against Mohammedan SC, Jose Molina’s men found their rhythm in a commanding 4-0 victory over BSF. Forward Liston Colaco has already netted four times in the tournament, and the Mariners’ experienced core will look to use their big-match pedigree to overtake the upstarts.

Diamond Harbour need only a draw to stay ahead on goal difference and qualify for the quarterfinals as group winner, but Mohun Bagan will be gunning for victory to seize the top spot and outright qualification, instead of waiting for the other results.

Earlier in the day, Kokrajhar will host a potentially decisive Group D encounter. Punjab FC and Bodoland FC both need victory to keep knockout hopes alive.

Punjab FC, under Greek coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, have built a balanced side blending youthful energy with tactical discipline. Their resilience was on display in their opener when they overturned a deficit against Karbi Anglong Morning Star, winning 2-1, however, they lacked the finishing touch in their last game against ITBP FT and played a 0-0 draw.

Bodoland FC, the first professional club from the Bodoland Territorial Region to compete nationally, have already made history. Guided by Vikash Panthi, they claimed a 2-1 victory over Karbi Anglong, with Colombian striker Robinson Blandon Rendon and local star Gwgwmsar Gayary leading the charge. Their passionate home support could prove a crucial factor in this high-pressure fixture.

The permutations are tighter, a win for either Punjab FC or Bodoland FC would significantly boost their qualification chances, but a defeat or draw for the Shers could be fatal given ITBP FT’s position and Bodoland’s game in hand.

