Duleep Trophy: Central Zone enters final after taking first innings lead against West Zone

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) Central Zone have entered the 2025/26 Duleep Trophy final on the basis of a first-innings lead in their semi-final clash against West Zone at the BCCI CoE Ground 2 on Sunday. It also means that Central Zone will face-off against South Zone in the title clash starting on September 11.

Fifties from Shubham Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Harsh Dubey, captain Rajat Patidar and Saransh Jain ensured Central Zone made 600 in 164.3 overs, thus helping them earn a massive lead of 162 runs.

With nothing to lose, West Zone batted to make 216/8 in 53.3 overs of their second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal made 64 while Tanush Kotian was unbeaten on 60, with Saransh and Dubey taking 5-84 and 3-96 respectively.

Resuming from 556/8, Central Zone added quick runs as Yash Thakur hit five boundaries in a run-a-ball 21 before being dismissed by Arzan Nagaswalla. Saransh, however, counter-attacked to bring up his half-century before being removed by Khaleel Ahmed, as Central Zone finished on 600 and a lead of 162 runs, which all but ensured their entry into the final.

In reply, West Zone openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Aarya Desai shared a 62-run stand, before the latter was stumped off Saransh. With Harvik Desai ruled out of the match with a quadriceps injury, he replaced by Saurabh Nawale with mutual consent and came out to bat at number three, but was castled by Saransh for nine.

Jaiswal reached his half-century off 57 balls but fell for 64 to Dubey, who also took out first innings centurion Ruturaj Gaikwad for 16. Though West Zone took the lead, they continued to lose wickets. Saransh took out Shams Mulani and Shreyas Iyer, before Kotian and Tushar Deshpande offered resistance through a 37-run stand.

But Dubey came in to dismiss Deshpande while Saransh claimed his fifth wicket by having Shardul Thakur caught behind at the stroke of tea. With no time left for an outright result, both captains shook hands to end the game in a draw.

Brief Scores: West Zone 438 and 216/8 in 53.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 64, Tanush Kotian 40 not out; Saransh Jain 5-84, Harsh Dubey 3-96) drew Central Zone 600 in 164.3 overs (Shubham Sharma 96, Upendra Yadav 87; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4-130, Arzan Nagwaswalla 3-57)

