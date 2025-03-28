Due to good behaviour of ex-MLAs, incumbent legislators uphold same standards: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, March 27 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said that because of the good behavior exhibited by former MLAs in the state assembly, present-day MLAs continue to uphold the same standards.

Addressing the General Body Meeting of the Former Legislators Association of Mizoram (FLAM), the Chief Minister highlighted that Mizoram was among the pioneers in initiating the live telecast of Assembly Sessions, which has encouraged successive generations of MLAs to maintain decorum and dignity during the sessions.

“Due to the good behavior exhibited by former MLAs in the House, present-day MLAs continue to uphold the same standard,” Lalduhoma said and emphasised that FLAM members have set a commendable example for future generations.

He wished them physical and mental well-being, encouraging them to remain active and share valuable advice with the younger generation. Lalduhoma, President of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), referring to his political journey, observed that politics is unpredictable, and being a candidate is never easy.

“The number of candidates contesting is high, but ultimately, the people’s decision is what matters,” he said.

Expressing concern over the rising number of deaths of young men in the state, the Chief Minister said massive efforts should be made to address the issue and curb the increasing death rate.

"I personally studied the increasing number of deaths of young people, and found that seven young men die as against every young female death. As a result of this, there are a large number of young widows in the state who do not have proper means of living,” Lalduhoma said.

He said that without a collective effort this critical issue can not be tackled and efforts should start from every household or family.

The Chief Minister also released two books authored by Prof. J.V. Hluna during the event. FLAM President Liansuama, in his presidential speech, expressed gratitude to the Mizoram government for looking into the interest of the ex-MLAs and acknowledged the persistent efforts made over the years to achieve this.

FLAM, established in 1994, currently has 117 members and 59 associate members, comprising the widows of deceased former MLAs and MPs. This year, two associate members, Rothangi (wife of Ch. Chhunga) and Nghakliani (wife of Lalrinliana of Dawrpui), celebrated their centenary birthdays and were honored at the event. Among the 33 members elected during Mizoram’s first Union Territory elections in 1972 (30 elected and 3 nominated), seven members are still alive, with three of them attending the meeting.

