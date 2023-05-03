DU graduate, accomplice caught red-handed in phone snatching case in Delhi

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Two men, including a Delhi University (DU) graduate, were caught red-handed while attempting to flee after snatching a mobile phone in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Lakshay Bharti (23) and Prashant alias Ashu (28), both residents of Dasrathpuri in Delhi.

Police said that they recovered 12 snatched mobile phones from the possession of the two accused.

According to the police, on Monday, a police team on patrol duty on a motorcycle near Vikaspuri noticed a woman shouting "Chor-Chor" while pointing towards two men riding a motorcycle.

"Without any delay, the patrol team chased and nabbed them. Meanwhile the woman, Sarita (50), a resident of Vikaspuri also reached there and informed them that these two persons had snatched her mobile phone," said Akshat Kaushal, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

On frisking, the policemen recovered one snatched mobile phone and two other stolen phones from the accused.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in several cases of mobile theft and snatching in the area. Nine more snatched mobile phones were recovered on their instance," said Kaushal.

Bharti was previously found involved in six cases of snatching in West and Southwest Delhi.

"Prashant is a graduate from DU and unemployed. They further disclosed that to earn quick money in order to fulfill their desires of lavish life and bad habits, they stepped into the world of crime," said the official.

