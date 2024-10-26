Drug peddler’s property seized in J&K’s Kulgam district

Srinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) J&K Police on Saturday attached the property of a known drug peddler in Kulgam district.

Police said that in a drug-related crime, the property of a known drug peddler, Imran Ahmad Ganie was attached in Kulgam district.

“The drug peddler, Imran Ahmad Ganie is presently lodged in Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act. He is involved in multiple drug-related cases,” the police said.

“The property attached is located in the Nussu Badragund area of Qazigund tehsil. The attached property has been illegally acquired. This action falls under Section 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is connected to FIR no. 34/2024 registered at Police Station Qazigund,” the police stated.

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the investigation. The attached property includes a double-storied house.

“Stringent measures will be taken against individuals involved in drug trafficking. “Our actions should reassure the community that we are committed to combating the drug menace and protecting our society,” the police said.

Police have been aggressively acting against terrorists, their overground workers, sympathisers and harbourers. This action follows the resolve of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha under whose orders the army, security forces and the police are determined to completely dismantle the terror infrastructure.

Addressing the passing out parade of 629 BSF recruits at the Humhama training centre of BSF on Saturday, the Lt Governor said that the revised strategy of the army and the security forces will avenge every drop of innocent blood spilled by the terrorists.

Terrorists recently killed seven innocent, unarmed workers of an infrastructure company in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district. Those killed included six non-local workers and a local doctor.

On Thursday, terrorists attacked an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg, leaving four people including two army soldiers and two Defence Porters dead. A day later, an injured soldier in this attack succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

