Drone hit under-construction building in Moscow

Moscow, Aug 23 (IANS) A drone hit an under-construction building in the Moscow City financial district, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in the wee hours on Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the incident, the Mayor was quoted as saying by BBC.

Russian Defence Ministry in a statement said, "Three Ukrainian UAVs were on a mission to conduct a terrorist attack on Moscow. Two drones were destroyed mid-air in Moscow's Mozhaisk and Khimki districts, while the third one crashed into a building in the city's business district."

The damage to the building was minor, TASS news agency quoted emergency services as saying.

Flights were temporarily stopped to and from Moscow's airports, the ministry said.

Ukraine has not commented on the drone strike.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.