Driver of car that rammed into Rajasthan CM's convoy succumbs to injuries

Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) Pawan Kumar, a taxi driver who rammed his vehicle into Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, an official said.

The accident occurred on Wednesday noon at Akshaya Patra Circle, Jagatpura Square, when a private car collided with the Chief Minister's convoy.

The crash resulted in the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Surendra Singh and injured four other policemen, including ACP Traffic Amir Hassan, and constables Balwan Singh, Rajendra Singh, and Devendra Singh.

All the injured personnel were rushed to Jeevan Rekha Hospital where ASI Surendra Singh, who sustained severe head injuries, died during treatment.

The private vehicle involved in the incident had two occupants -- Pawan Kumar and Amit Kumar Aulia.

Pawan Kumar, who was critically injured, was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he died on Thursday.

Amit Kumar, however, is reported to be in stable condition and is receiving treatment at Khandaka Hospital in Jaipur.

Relatives of deceased Pawan Kumar said that he was a resident of Karauli, and lived with his wife and two children near Jagatpura's number 7 Bus Stand. His children are aged two-and-a-half years and 20 days, respectively.

Pawan Kumar had recently returned to Jaipur after working from the UAE for one-and-a-half years.

The other police official ASI Surendra Singh was a resident of Vaishali Nagar in Jaipur.

Surendra Singh leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter. His father is a retired Army officer. Surendra Singh was cremated on Thursday in his native village -- Kath Ke Majra, Neemrana (Alwar).

In light of ASI Surendra Singh's death, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara has called for the deceased officer to be honoured with martyr status.

A case regarding the incident has been registered at Ramnagariya police station, and investigations are underway.

