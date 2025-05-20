Dr Jayant Narlikar played pivotal role in spreading scientific temper, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid tribute to veteran astronomer, science writer, and Maharashtra Bhushan awardee Dr Jayant Narlikar, acknowledging his immense contribution to popularising science through his writings.

In a condolence message shared on X, CM Fadnavis said, “The news of the passing of senior astronomer and science writer Dr Jayant Narlikar is deeply saddening. He played a crucial role in spreading scientific awareness by creating rich literature on scientific subjects. For this, he received numerous accolades at the global level. He conducted pioneering research in astrophysics for decades and made complex topics like astronomy accessible to the common reader in a simple and engaging manner.”

He added, “Apart from his contributions to newspapers, Dr Narlikar created a vast library of scientific literature. His writings in Marathi were especially cherished by readers across Maharashtra. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan and held prominent positions in several international institutions.”

“We have lost not just a brilliant scientist but also an equally gifted writer. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. The state government has decided to accord him a state funeral. We share the grief of his family. Om Shanti,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed his condolences, saying, “The demise of Padma Vibhushan Dr Jayant Narlikar -- a globally renowned astronomer and a sensitive interpreter of the connection between humanity, the cosmos, and science -- is a significant loss for Maharashtra. Through his unique and lucid writing, he brought scientific knowledge to the masses and became an important figure in the state’s scientific tradition.”

“Driven by an insatiable curiosity about not just the Earth but the entire cosmos, Dr Narlikar devoted his life to scientific research and outreach. As a visionary in science and technology, he helped shape the educational landscape of Maharashtra. Through the International University he established in Pune, he elevated the state's standing in the global scientific community. His legacy will continue to inspire generations,” Shinde added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too mourned the passing of Dr Narlikar, calling it an "irreparable loss to the nation."

“Dr Narlikar, honoured with Maharashtra Bhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, was a towering figure in Indian science. Continuing his mission to promote scientific thinking and rationality -- especially among the youth -- would be a true tribute to his memory,” said Pawar.

He further said, “A pioneering astronomer, Dr Narlikar elevated India’s stature in the global scientific arena. He dedicated his life to fostering scientific curiosity among young minds and simplifying complex concepts for children. With his passing, a luminous star of India’s scientific realm has been extinguished.”

Highlighting his institutional legacy, Pawar added, “Dr Narlikar founded the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), which has become a beacon of scientific excellence. Internationally respected for his work on the origin and evolution of the universe, his ‘Quasi-Steady State Theory’ remains a milestone in cosmology. His outspoken stance against superstition -- most notably during his presidential address at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan -- will always be remembered.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.