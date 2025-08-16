DPL Season 2: Tejasvi Dahiya shines as South Delhi Superstarz defeat Outer Delhi Warriors in a thrilling match

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Tejasvi Dahiya smashed an unbeaten 70 off 30 balls to lead South Delhi Superstarz to a three-wicket win against Outer Delhi Warriors in a nail-biting match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 2, which was reduced to 16 overs due to a wet outfield at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

Chasing a challenging target of 140 in 16 overs, the Superstarz endured a shaky start, losing three top-order batters — including skipper Ayush Badoni — within the first five overs. Their troubles deepened in the 10th over when a well-set Anmol Sharma departed, leaving the side still over 70 runs short with just six overs remaining.

Enter Tejasvi Dahiya at No. 5, who shifted gears and launched a blistering counter-attack to turn the tide. With seven runs needed off the final two balls, he dispatched the penultimate delivery over the ropes before sealing a dramatic win with another towering six. His match-winning knock featured four boundaries and six sixes. Sumit Kumar Beniwal also played a handy cameo, smashing 19 off just 7 balls.

For the Outer Delhi Warriors, Suyash Sharma and Anshuman Hooda claimed two wickets apiece, while Harsh Tyagi was economical with the ball, conceding just 15 runs in three overs and picking up a wicket.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, the Outer Delhi Warriors were put under pressure early with disciplined bowling from the Superstarz, resulting in the frequent fall of wickets. The team could manage only 139 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 16 overs. Key Warriors batsman Sanat Sangwan provided a brief spark with a quickfire 26 from 14 balls, while Dhruv Singh scored 42 off 31, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

Also, Shivam Sharma smashed 21 off 14 lower down the order to help Warriors put up a fighting total. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to convert promising starts into substantial scores.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz bowlers, led by Aman Bharti’s economical three-over spell and regular breakthroughs from Sumit Kumar Beniwal, kept the run rate in check and denied the Warriors any major partnerships.

Brief scores:

Outer Delhi Warriors 139/8 in 16 overs (Dhruv Singh 42, Sanat Sangwan 26; Sumit Kumar Beniwal 3-28) lost to South Delhi Superstarz 145/7 in 16 (Tejasvi Dahiya 70, Anmol Sharma 23; Anshuman Hooda 2-18) by three wickets.

