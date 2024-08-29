DPL aims to nurture white-ball talent across Delhi: Rohan Jaitley

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley said that the inaugural season of the Adani Delhi Premier League (DPL) will help in nurturing the talent across Delhi, offering potential and talented players a chance to showcase their skills.

The ongoing season of DPL will run till September 8 and features six men's and four women's teams, competing in 40 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The league features six franchises, namely West Delhi Lions, North Delhi Strikers, South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Delhi-6, Delhi Kings, and East Delhi Riders.

"The Delhi Premier League is indeed exciting, and it's beneficial for emerging players and youngsters. White-ball cricket, in particular, provides a quality platform for showcasing talent. The league features six men's teams and four women's teams, primarily from Delhi, offering potential and talented players a chance to showcase their skills," Jaitley told IANS.

Jaitley also pointed out how the DPL will help DDCA to work on key standout performances from the league to nurture them further.

"Many young players have the opportunity to perform well, as I’ve seen promising players like Priyansh, who are showing great potential and could have a chance in the IPL. Some scouts are also keeping an eye on these players. It’s exciting for youngsters to have such a platform where they can get noticed and potentially advance their careers. This platform creates a high-quality opportunity for players from our state to rise and play in the IPL or for the national team.

"As an administrator, it’s a matter of pride to see talent being showcased and players getting opportunities. Our main goal is to provide a boost to players' careers. If our efforts help in advancing their careers, we consider it a success."

Jaitley also believes that the inaugural season was a success as it saw spectators coming in numbers, especially on the weekends. However, for the next season, he will be having a meeting with the franchise holder for the changes and development.

"As we approach the finals, preparations are being made by the DDCA, and the crowd attendance has been strong. On average, we've had four to five thousand spectators on working days, and evening games are attracting around eight thousand people.

"The first season of the domestic league has shown very promising figures, with weekend games attracting significant attendance. The ticket sales have been robust, and we expect a continued influx of spectators as the season progresses," he concluded.

