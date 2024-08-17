DPL 2024: It's a chance for players who don't get recognition in IPL, says Purani Dilli 6 batter Rishabh Pant

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Star batter of Purani Dilli 6, Rishabh Pant feels the upcoming inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is a huge opportunity for players who want to make a mark on the big stage. Pant, India's stalwart and mainstay in batting, will be taking the field on Saturday as Purani Dilli 6 faces South Delhi Superstars (DPL) in their tournament opening match. Pant and Ishant Sharma are ready to set the stage on fire with their skills.

Ahead of the game, Pant spoke about the opportunities, which players from Purani Dilli 6 and other teams will be getting, in the upcoming League. He also expressed excitement about in playing the league in front of the fans from Delhi.

"I'm really excited to play in Delhi Premier League because I feel on the ground level a very big opportunity for players who don't get recognition in IPL. When people see playing you these leagues, they can pick you from these leagues. Hopefully, they (young players) have a good journey in the tournament," Pant said.

The opening match is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 pm, with subsequent games at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Purani Dilli 6 consists of a formidable squad built around the explosive gloveman, Pant and the experienced Ishant. The franchise also picked the services of allrounder, Lalit Yadav and batting allrounder Shivam Sharma.

Purani Dilli 6 also bagged the 20-year-old opening batter and off-spinner, Arpit Rana and the right-arm pacer, Prince Yadav.

"We are thrilled to kick off the DPL with such an exciting lineup. Having Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant on our side brings tremendous experience and skill, which has inspired and motivated our younger players. We are confident that Purani Dilli 6 will make a strong impact in the league," Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia said.

The first edition of the Delhi Premier League will feature 40 matches, including 33 men's and 7 women's games, all held at the prestigious Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium. The tournament will run from August 17 to September 8, 2024, promising thrilling cricketing action for fans and players alike.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

