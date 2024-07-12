Dozens trapped as school building collapses in central Nigeria

Abuja, July 12 (IANS) Dozens of students and teachers were trapped Friday after a two-story building collapsed at a local secondary school in Jos, the capital of Nigeria's north-central Plateau state, according to a rescue agency.

The ill-fated building at the privately-owned Saint Academy in Jos collapsed while students were writing a promotional examination Friday morning. Sunday Abdu, head of the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, told reporters that the facility housed several classrooms and offices, reports Xinhua news agency.

An unknown number of students and teachers were trapped in the building, Abdu said, adding that local emergency workers were immediately mobilized to rescue the victims.

