Doubles coach Tan Kim returns for second stint with Indian badminton team

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has appointed Malaysian doubles specialist Tan Kim Her to work with the national team for the second time.

Instrumental in pairing Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy during his first stint with India, Tan will focus on developing strong doubles partnerships and bench strength ahead of the 2026 Asian Games and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Speaking about his return to the Indian set-up, Tan said, "I am very happy to be back in India and get a chance to work with Satwik-Chirag and also the young and talented group of doubles players who have the potential to follow on the path of Satwik-Chirag. I am looking forward to creating a bigger group of doubles combinations who can win tournaments at the world stage."

After working with Japanese men’s doubles pairs since 2019, Tan returns to India to build on his proven success. Tan has already arrived in India and has begun his second spell with the team, joining the players in Hyderabad.

"We had been looking for quality foreign coaches who could work with our current top players and also guide our next-generation players as we prepare for the 2028 Olympics. Finding the right coach took time but we were determined to bring in those who can continue the development of our badminton stars and also work with a bigger group of players and help build a strong pipeline of talent for the future," said BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra.

