Double tap gesture on Apple Watch Series 9 now live in watchOS 10.1 public beta

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The muck-talked about double tap gesture on the newly-launched Apple Watch Series 9 is now live in the public beta of watchOS 10.1 software update.

Not yet publicly available for all users to test, early adopters will be able to gain access to the double tap gesture with the public beta now available.

With the new gesture (set to be available as a free software update this month), users can easily control Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display.

Users can tap the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly and conveniently perform many of the most common actions on Apple Watch Series 9.

Double tap controls the primary button in an app so it can be used to stop a timer, play and pause music, or snooze an alarm.

The gesture can be used to answer and end a phone call, and even to take a photo with the Camera Remote on Apple Watch. Double tap will also open the Smart Stack from the watch face, and another double tap will scroll through widgets in the stack, according to the company.

This new double tap gesture is enabled by the faster Neural Engine in Apple Watch Series 9, which processes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor with a new machine learning algorithm.

The algorithm detects the unique signature of tiny wrist movements and changes in blood flow when the index finger and thumb perform a double tap.

Currently, watchOS 10 is available which offers a new visual language to apps to see more information at a glance, a new Smart Stack to show relevant widgets right when they’re needed, and delightful new watch faces.

