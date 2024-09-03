Double injury blow complicates Real Sociedad's difficult start

Madrid, Sep 3 (IANS) Real Sociedad's difficult start to the season has continued with the news that right back Hamari Traore is likely to miss the entire season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 32-year-old Mali defender suffered the injury in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Getafe in La Liga.

The Real Sociedad have confirmed the injury, adding that Traore will have an operation "in the coming days."

Losing Traore is a big blow to the club from San Sebastian, who have Alvaro Odriozola (who has a long injury history and currently sidelined again) as cover, along with youngster Jon Aranburu, reports Xinhua.

The same game also saw midfielder Brais Mendez have to limp off the pitch and he will also be out of action for some time, with coach Imanol Alguacil telling the press Mendez has broken a metatarsal bone in his foot.

Last season saw Real Sociedad finish sixth in La Liga, but it has been a difficult summer for the club, who have lost Spain internationals, Mikel Merino to Arsenal and Robin Le Normand, who has moved to Atletico Madrid.

The club moved on the last day of the transfer window to sign young Icelandic striker Orri Oskarsson from Copenhagen and midfielder Luka Sucic from RB Salzburg.

Their season has started with home defeats to Rayo Vallecano and Alaves, with a win away to Espanyol and Sunday's draw against Getafe.

