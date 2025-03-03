Doors open for farmers, but inconvenience to public should be avoided: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, March 3 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Monday that his doors "are always open for talks with the farmers but inconvenience and harassment of the public in the name of agitation should be avoided".

Interacting with the farmers at a meeting here, the Chief Minister added the "government is always ready to resolve the issues pertaining to various sections of society through negotiations so that trouble to the common man through railway or road blockades must be avoided".

He said that such action causes problems to the people due to which they turn against the protestors, thereby creating discord in the society.

Mann said unfortunately the common man has to suffer a lot due to such protests which is unwarranted and undesirable.

The Chief Minister added that though protest is the democratic right of the farmers but they should also think that it is bringing huge loss to the state.

He said that the traders and industrialists have been ruing that due to frequent road and railway blockades their businesses have been affected.

Mann made an appeal to the farmers to avoid such tactics that create discord among society.

The Chief Minister said though the government supports the farmers, all the demands of the food growers are concerned with the Union government.

However, he added that due to the frequent protests by the farmers unions, Punjab and Punjabis have to face the brunt.

Citing an example, CM Mann said due to blockade of roads daily thousands of people have to suffer.

The Chief Minister urged the farmers to refrain from creating inconvenience to the common man through their protests as it disrupts the daily routine of people.

He said the railway and road blockades don't have any impact on the Union government but the life of common man is adversely affected by it.

Mann further said none of his previous predecessors had held so many meetings with the farmers to listen to their problems.

However, the Chief Minister said that it is unfortunate that farmers still want to protest in the state for no reason related with the government.

He said the Punjab government has already rejected the draft of National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing framed by the Union government.

The Chief Minister said that agriculture and agricultural marketing is a state subject and the Union government has no role to play in it.

CM Mann said the draft reflects the "anti-Punjab" and "anti-farmers" stance of the Union government.

He said the state government has already opposed this draft tooth and nail through a written reply which was sent to the Union government.

The Chief Minister also added that the state government has already prepared the draft agriculture policy.

He said suggestions have been asked from all the stakeholders and it will be finalised once reply is received from all of them.

CM Mann said the policy will be formulated only after the reply is received from all the stakeholders, adding that it will be received within 20 days reply.

Dwelling on another issue, the Chief Minister said that the state government is making efforts to bail out the farmers from agrarian crisis.

He added that all-out efforts are being made to bring out the farmers from the vicious circle of debt so that the well being of the farmers can be ensured.

CM Mann said due to escalating input costs and diminishing returns, the farmers of state are on crossroads, adding that efforts are being made to supplement the income of the farmers.

