Don't doubt Israel's determination to defend itself on every front, says Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, July 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to the country's "enemies" telling them not to doubt Israel's determination to defend itself on every front.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said, "All those who seek to harm us will pay a very heavy price for their aggression".

Israel's strikes on the key port to target Houthis in Yemen on Saturday came in "direct response" to Iran-backed rebels' drone attack in Tel Aviv on Friday in which an Israeli civilian was killed.

He said that the port targeted was not an "innocent port".

"The port was used as their entry point for weapons that are supplied by Iran to its Houthi terrorist proxies. ‏The Houthis have used those weapons to attack Israel, to attack Arab states in the region, to attack many others" he added.

‏But the aggression of the Houthis goes well beyond that single attack. ‏Because for the past eight months, the Houthis have launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against Israel, he said.

‏Netanyahu said the "only reason those attacks have not caused a greater loss of life has been the defensive measures taken by Israel and its allies, which together have intercepted hundreds of projectiles".

"But the drone attack that struck Israel in the early morning hours yesterday shows that more than defensive action is needed to curtail the Houthis. Offensive action is also needed. It's needed to ensure that Iran's terror proxies pay a price for their brazen aggression." he added.

"I would like to thank the United States, Britain, France and other members of the international maritime coalition that was formed to repel Houthi attacks," he said.

