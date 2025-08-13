Donnarumma's agent slams PSG for showing ‘zero respect’ by axing goalkeeper from squad

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Enzo Raiola has revealed he was shocked after Paris Saint-Germain showed ‘zero respect’ by axing the Italian goalkeeper from the squad ahead of their UEFA Super Cup fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Donnarumma played a major role in PSG’s historic treble campaign and his heroics in the UEFA Champions League saw the Parisians lift the coveted title for the first time in club history.

At just 26 years of age, many are questioning the decision to let a player of his calibre leave. Reports suggest Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in securing his signature.

“We are shocked by PSG. There’s zero respect by the club after four years together. PSG had made various demands. In the end, we accepted an offer lower than Gigio's current salary because he wanted to stay. Then they changed the rules, and at that point, we broke off negotiations to meet again after the Champions League final. We met again before the Club World Cup, and they confirmed their willingness to continue. We didn't expect what happened in the last ten days.

"I understand the need to buy a new goalkeeper, but dismissing Gigio after everything he's done for the club is a huge lack of respect that I will assess with my lawyers. Beyond the fact that it was the coach who made this decision, he also works for the club, and my lawyers and I want to better understand their position," Raiola told Sky Italy.

Donnarumma confirmed he will be leaving the club through social media on Tuesday, and claimed ‘someone has decided’ he is no longer a part of the side.

"To the special Paris fans, from the first day I arrived, I gave everything -- on and off the pitch -- to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain.

"Unfortunately someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team's success. I am disappointed and disheartened,’ the goalkeeper wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, PSG boss Luis Enrique said he was "100% responsible" for the "difficult decision" to leave Donnarumma out of the squad.

"Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, no doubt, and even better as a person but this is the life of high-level footballers. I am 100% responsible for this difficult decision,” Enrique told Sky Italy

