Doctor sexually harasses staff nurse in K'taka, booked

Koppal, July 15 (IANS) A doctor has been booked on the charges of sexually harassing a staff nurse in the hospital in Karnataka's Koppal district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Hiresindogi Primary Health Centre in Koppal taluk.

The nurse in her complaint lodged at Alavandi police station said the accused used to seek sexual favours from her and harass her.

In her complaint, the nurse alleged that the doctor harassed her mentally and physically.

When she complained about it to her husband, the accused started harassing her more, the complainant said.

The accused withheld her salary for two months and when her husband questioned him, he filed a police complaint against the latter and got him arrested.

The police have registered a case under various sections of IPC.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.