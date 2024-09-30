‘Do more:’ Mamata Banerjee instructs ministers on flood situation

Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, instructed her ministers to concentrate more on the flood situation in the state rather than being involved in the forthcoming festive season.

“She said that the responsibility is more on those cabinet members whose areas have been affected by flood and for them it is their duty to concentrate more on that crisis rather than concentrating on the festival,” one of the ministers said.

He said that the Chief Minister instructed that ministers must personally supervise and ensure that the relief materials reach the affected people in time.

For those ministers, he added, whose areas have not been affected by the flood, the Chief Minister instructed that they should concentrate on the collection of enough relief materials so that they can be sent to the flood-affected areas.

Earlier, during her tour to the flood-affected districts in north Bengal, the Chief Minister also gave similar instructions to the district administrative officials to ensure that there is no laxity in the distribution of relief materials to the affected people.

Meanwhile, the district administrative officials heaved a sigh of relief as the heavy rainfalls which continued in the north Bengal districts till Saturday night stopped.

However, different pockets in North Bengal continue to remain inundated. Restoration work of roads damaged by landslides in the different pockets of the hills in north Bengal has also started.

